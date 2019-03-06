DCFS investigates death of West Garfield Park infant

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 1-month-old boy from the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Someone called 911 about 9:40 a.m. on Feb. 28 and reported that the boy stopped breathing in the 4600 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was unresponsive when officers arrived and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy did not rule on the cause or manner of his death pending further investigation.

A spokesman for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said the department is investigating an allegation of neglect in connection with the death. DCFS has not had prior contact with the family.

Area North detectives are investigating.