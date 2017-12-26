DCFS investigating death of 1-year-old Broadview boy

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy on Christmas Eve in west suburban Broadview.

The boy was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 5:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Broadview.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on his cause and manner of death pending further investigation, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating allegations of neglect, according to an agency spokeswoman. The investigation is pending.

Broadview police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the infant’s death.