DCFS investigating death of 10-month-old girl in South Shore

Authorities are investigating the death of a 10-month-old baby girl last month in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 10:07 a.m. Sept. 26, the girl was pronounced dead at Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She died from an unknown incident at her home, 6757 S. Paxton Ave., the medical examiner’s office said. The results of an autopsy conducted Sept. 27 were pending.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating the girl’s parents, a spokesman said. The results were pending Friday, and there has not been a prior investigation of the couple.

Chicago police said officers were dispatched to the hospital, where the baby was already deceased.