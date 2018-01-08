DCFS investigating death of 2-month-old boy in Country Club Hills

Authorities are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy Sunday in south suburban Country Club Hills.

Nazir Carter was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of Gatling Boulevard, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the suburb.

An autopsy had not yet been performed Monday night.

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was investigating Carter’s death for an allegation of neglect, DCFS spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The investigation was pending.

Country Club Hills police didn’t immediately provide additional details.