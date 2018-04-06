DCFS investigating death of 3-month-old boy in Jefferson Park

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who lived in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The boy was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday at a home near Foster and La Crosse avenues, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A spokeswoman for DCFS confirmed the agency was investigating allegations of neglect.

An autopsy Thursday did not rule on the cause and manner of the boy’s death pending further investigation.