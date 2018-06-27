DCFS investigating death of 3-month-old girl in Chatham

The death of a 3-month-old girl is under investigation by Chicago Police and state officials after she was found unresponsive Tuesday at a Chatham neighborhood home, officials said.

Emergency crews responded about 3:35 p.m. to the 7600 block of South Prairie and took the girl to University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police.

The girl was pronounced dead at 4:06 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. A ruling on the cause and manner of her death was not immediately made following an autopsy Wednesday and was pending further investigation.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Children and Family Services said the agency was investigating an allegation of neglect. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.