DCFS investigating death of 3-month-old girl on Northwest Side

Authorities are investigating the death of a 3-month-old girl in the Northwest Side Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Malakhi Torres was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 5100 block of North La Crosse Avenue, the same block in which he lived, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. An autopsy hadn’t been completed Thursday.

Chicago Police said he was taken to Resurrection Medical Center before his death. Area North detectives were investigating.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was also investigating the death for allegations of neglect, according to spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon. The investigation was pending Thursday.