DCFS investigating death of 3-month-old Riverdale girl

Authorities are investigating the death early Tuesday of a 3-month-old girl in the Riverdale neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Officers responded at 11 p.m. Monday to a call of an unresponsive infant in the 13000 block of South Drexel and discovered the girl unresponsive, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was pronounced dead at Roseland Hospital at 1:08 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Monday did not rule on her cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

DCFS is investigating an allegation of neglect, according to agency spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon. The investigation is pending.

Area South detectives are also investigating.