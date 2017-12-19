DCFS investigating death of 3-month-old South Shore boy

Authorities are investigating the death Monday morning of a 3-month-old boy in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive infant about 7:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on the boy’s cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

DCFS is investigating an allegation of neglect in connection to the boy’s death, according to agency spokesman Alissandra Calderon. The investigation is pending.

Area Central detectives are also investigating.