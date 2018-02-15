DCFS investigating death of 4-month-old girl on South Side

State child welfare authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old girl Tuesday evening at a South Side hospital.

The unresponsive girl was brought to St. Bernard Hospital about 6:45 p.m. in the 300 block of West 64th Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The girl, who lived in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, was pronounced dead at 7:14 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further studies.

Illinois Department of Children and Family Services spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said the department was investigating an allegation of neglect against the child’s mother in connection with her death and the investigation was pending Thursday. DCFS has not had prior contact with the child.

No one was in custody Thursday as Area South detectives investigated, police said.