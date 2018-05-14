DCFS investigating death of 6-month-old boy in Marynook

Authorities are investigating the death of a 6-month-old boy early Sunday in the Marynook neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the boy was found unresponsive after laying down, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m., police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The results of an autopsy conducted Monday were pending, the medical examiner’s office said.

The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services is investigating the boy’s death for an allegation of neglect. The investigation was pending Monday.