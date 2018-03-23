DCFS investigating death of infant on Far South Side

Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old boy Thursday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Officers responded just before 4 p.m. to the boy’s home in the 11700 block of South Union, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy Friday did not rule on the boy’s cause and manner of death pending further investigation.

A spokeswoman for Department of Children and Family Services said the agency was investigating allegations of neglect.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.