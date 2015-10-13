DCFS investigating death of Posen baby

State child welfare officials are investigating Monday’s death of a 4-month-old south suburban baby.

Cayden Miklitsch died at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island at 4:19 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in the 14900 block of San Francisco Avenue in Posen.

An autopsy Tuesday did not rule on Cayden’s cause or manner of death, with results pending further studies.

DCFS is investigating Cayden’s father and another caregiver for allegations of neglect, agency spokeswoman Veronica Resa said. The agency has not had prior contact with the family.

Posen police did not immediately respond to a call for information Tuesday.