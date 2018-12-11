DEA agent who is ex-Evanston cop helped violent drug gang in New York, feds say

A Drug Enforcement Administration agent and former Evanston cop has been tied in a federal indictment in New York to a gang accused of drug dealing and multiple murders.

Fernando Gomez has been charged with participating in a drug conspiracy and using guns while doing so, and he now faces life in prison. Gomez was arrested Tuesday morning in Chicago, authorities said.

Gomez is expected to appear before a judge Tuesday afternoon at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Evanston Police Chief Rich Eddington said Gomez left the department in 2010.

“We were alerted by the DEA that this indictment and arrest were coming down,” Eddington told the Chicago Sun-Times. “That’s all we know at this point.”

DEA spokeswoman Sharon Santiago said the agency “takes all allegations of misconduct and wrongdoing very seriously.”

“Particularly, when criminal allegations come forward, DEA aggressively pursues those allegations and fully cooperates with all investigating agencies,” Santiago said.

The new indictment, unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan, alleges Gomez helped a member of a gang known as La Organizacion de Narcotraficantes Unidos. It says that, while working as a detective in Evanston, Gomez obtained guns from drug dealers, transported them to Puerto Rico and gave them to Jose Martinez-Diaz, also known as “Tony Zinc.”

The indictment also alleges that Gomez “did join the Drug Enforcement Administration so that Gomez could help members of the narcotics conspiracy,” including Martinez-Diaz.

Martinez-Diaz is among seven people accused in the indictment of allegedly participating in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine, heroin and marijuana in New York. Its alleged members are also accused of violent crimes, including murders.