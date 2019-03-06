Person dies in fiery NW Indiana crash: police

A person died Tuesday night when they rear-ended a semi-trailer in northwest Indiana and became trapped in their burning car, police said.

They were speeding west on I-80/94 near the Portage exit at 9:45 p.m. and hit the rear of the flatbed semi, Indiana State Police said in a statement. Investigators were unsure why.

The disabled car stopped in the center lane and burst into fire, police said. Bystanders rushed to it but were unable to open its doors. The driver of the semi pulled over and called police.

A trooper showed up and used a fire extinguisher to no avail, police said. The driver, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not released.