Deaf boxer Julian Smith fights hard to become Chicago Golden Gloves champ

Julian Smith’s entire life has been a fight. It hasn’t always taken place in a ring, but he has been punching back since Day 1.

His mother, Natalie Bibbs, had a difficult pregnancy, but Smith fought to be born and won. At just 6 months old, Smith contracted meningitis, but he fought to survive and won. Growing up deaf because of the meningitis, Smith fought the stereotypes associated with his disability and won again.

From the time he was conceived, Smith’s life has been a series of battles — and he doesn’t have a single knockout against him.

“He has never allowed his disability to control his life,” Bibbs said. “He’s used it to empower himself and inspire others along the way.”

Smith was a freshman in high school the first time he put on a pair of gloves. His brother, Brandon Smith, came home one day, took Julian out back, slid on the red mitts and said, “We’re gonna box.”

Brandon wanted to condition his younger brother to be tough. He wanted Julian to know he could take care of himself, especially growing up in Robbins.

Despite their seven-year age gap, the two were inseparable.

Julian would follow Brandon everywhere, Bibbs said. They spent hours in the yard sparring. Brandon never took it easy on Julian. He pushed him to the brink of his pain threshold and that was the beginning of Julian’s life as a boxer.

Years later, when he was 22, Julian’s next fight would knock him to the canvas.

It was 2 a.m. and Bibbs was startled awake by a phone call, the voice on the other end telling her that her eldest son had been shot.

Back in Robbins, Brandon went to a party with old friends. An altercation escalated, guns were drawn and Brandon was killed.

“We flew to the hospital,” Bibbs said. “I didn’t even wake Julian up — I just left. When we got there, the doctors were still working on him and then shortly after that, they came out to tell me that he had passed away.”

Julian lost his heart when Brandon died, but not the strength his brother had given him the day he brought home that first pair of gloves.

After his brother’s death, Julian told his mother he wanted to fight — not because he wanted revenge but because he wanted to keep his brother’s memory alive in the ring. Within a year of losing Brandon, Julian was training with Pierre Scott, a local trainer with his own history in the ring.

“He would get in the ring with anybody,” Scott said of Julian’s early training days. “I would have to tell him you can’t get in the ring with heavyweights.”

The two developed an immediate bond. Scott calls Julian his son.

In boxing, the trainer must be in harmony with the boxer. For Scott, that meant learning how to communicate with Julian. He didn’t know sign language, but together Scott and Julian figured it out.

The whole time, doubters were saying they never would.

In the beginning, Scott would simply show Julian with his hands what he wanted him to do in the ring. As Julian’s talents grew, they needed a better way to communicate during bouts.

“I didn’t want him to take his eyes off his opponent,” Scott said. “I came up with the idea to use bright towels.”

Scott flashes towels from the corner while Julian dances across the ring, each towel symbolizes something different.

In the beginning, critics said Julian was at a disadvantage by being deaf, but he never saw it that way. In his mind, he has the advantage. He may not be able to hear his opponent, but they will never understand his boxing language with Scott.

On Friday night, Smith competed in his fifth Golden Gloves tournament. His entire family, including Brandon’s 5-year-old son, “Little” Brandon, were ringside as Julian became a Golden Gloves champion with a second-round knockout of Jeremiah Hinton from Garfield Park in the 152, open division.

As Smith warmed up for his championship bout in the basement of Cicero Stadium — throwing quick jabs followed by powerful hooks —”Little” Brandon stood close, watching. Julian taught him how to box, just like “Little” Brandon’s father taught him that one afternoon 12 years ago.

“Brandon would tell me he was proud of me,” Julian said. “He would say he was proud of me for fighting, for being strong no matter what’s in front of me.”

Julian has dreams of becoming the first deaf world champion, but he has dreams for his community in Chicago as well. Since his brother’s death, boxing has become the vehicle to not only keep his brother’s memory alive but to also spread a message against the gun violence that plagues Chicago.

“Pick up the gloves,” Julian said, “and put down the guns.”