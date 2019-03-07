Dearborn Street Bridge to close Friday morning, afternoon for testing

The Dearborn Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close for testing Friday ahead of the spring boating season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The closure will last from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., CDOT said in a statement.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted via Wabash, Wacker, State and Ohio. Southbound traffic will be rerouted via Wabash, Grand, State and Wacker.

The Dearborn Street Bridge is one of multiple bridges over the river that will close for testing throughout the month of March. The Wabash Avenue Bridge was closed Wednesday, and the 18th Street Bridge was closed Tuesday.