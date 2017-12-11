Death in Waukegan Walmart parking lot being investigated as homicide

A homicide investigation is underway Monday night in north suburban Waukegan after a person was found dead in a Walmart parking lot.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired about 6 p.m. found the person dead on the east side of a parking lot near a Walmart in the 3900 block of Fountain Square, according to Waukegan police.

A hit-and-run crash was also reported at the location, but investigators were still trying to determine what happened and did not say how the person died. The victim was believed to be an adult, but additional information was not released pending notification of family.