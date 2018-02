Death of 3-year-old boy in Little Village being investigated as homicide

The death of a 3-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side is being investigated as a homicide.

The boy was found unresponsive about 1:55 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Avers, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the boy’s death.

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation, police said.

Further details were not released.