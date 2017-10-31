Death of 5-month-old Woodlawn boy in August ruled homicide

The August death of a 5-month-old boy from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood has been ruled a homicide.

At 9:30 p.m. July 28, officers responded to a call of a baby with visible signs of trauma at the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Police.

Raamse Lan’Pharay Morris was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died at 7:07 p.m. Aug. 5, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on cause and manner of death, with results pending further investigation, but has since found Raamse died of multiple injuries due to child abuse and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The state Department of Children and Family Services was also investigating the boy’s mother and father for allegations of neglect and abuse, spokeswoman Alissandra Calderon said. The agency had not had prior contact with the family.

The Area Central Special Victims Unit is also conducting a homicide investigation.