Death of 54-year-old woman found at Austin home being investigated as homicide

The death of a 54-year-old woman whose body was found Tuesday morning at an Austin neighborhood home is being investigated as a homicide.

The woman’s body was found about 10 a.m. inside a home in the 5900 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to Chicago Police.

Police said she suffered lacerations to the left side of her body.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.