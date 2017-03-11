Death of 6-year-old Round Lake Beach boy ruled homicide by child abuse

The death of a 6-year-old northwest suburban boy in a home in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood last summer has been ruled a homicide by child abuse.

His mother found Carl Rice unresponsive about 9:30 a.m. July 1 inside a home in the 9300 block of South Clyde, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She called 911, but paramedics were unsuccessful in their attempts to revive the child.

Carl, who lived in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy did not initially rule on cause or manner of death, with results pending further studies.

But on Friday, the medical examiner’s office said the boy died of multiple injuries from child abuse, and ruled his death a homicide.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was investigating the boy’s death, a spokeswoman said at the time. DCFS had not had prior contact with the child or his family.

Chicago Police said the investigation has been turned over to Round Lake Beach police, who did not immediately respond to a request for information.