Death of 7-month-old boy in Roseland under investigation

City and state authorities are investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy who was found unresponsive at his home Saturday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Emergency crews responded about 11 a.m. when the mother reported the child wasn’t breathing about an hour after she put him to sleep at their home in the 11000 block of South Wentworth, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The boy died Monday at Comer Children’s Hospital, according to the medical examiner’s office. A ruling on the cause and manner of his death was pending further investigation after an autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the state’s Department of Children and Family Services said they were investigating allegations of neglect. The spokeswoman said the agency has not had prior contact with the family.

Area South detectives were conducting a death investigation.