Death of 77-year-old woman found after Edgewater fire in February ruled natural

Emergency crews respond to a fire Feb. 3 in the 6100 block of North Kenmore, where a 77-year-old woman was found dead. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A 77-year-old woman who was found dead after a February fire in a North Side Edgewater neighborhood apartment died of natural causes, investigators have found.

Firefighters responded about 2 a.m. Feb. 3 to the fire in the 6100 block of North Kenmore and found Evelyn Laster dead inside an apartment, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy shortly after the fire did not initially rule on Laster’s cause or manner of death, but investigators have since determined she died of coronary artery disease, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled natural.

No other injuries were reported in the fire, authorities said.