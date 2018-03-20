Death of man found in Englewood apartment ruled homicide

A 39-year-old man was found shot to death Feb. 6 inside an apartment in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The death of a man found shot last month inside a South Side Englewood neighborhood apartment has been ruled a homicide.

Officers responded at 3:57 a.m. Feb. 6 to a call of a person shot in the 6200 block of South May and found Marcus Gibson unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head in the living room of a second-floor apartment, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Gibson, who lived in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

An autopsy did not initially rule on the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation. On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said investigators had determined Gibson died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.