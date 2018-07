Death of man found in Englewood backyard being investigated as homicide

Chicago Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Friday morning in an Englewood neighborhood backyard as a homicide.

The man, believed to be about 30 years old, was found about 9 a.m. with trauma to his head in the 6100 block of South Sangamon, according to police.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released information about the death.