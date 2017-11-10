Death of man found in Gage Park on Friday ruled homicide

The death of a man found unresponsive Friday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side has been ruled a homicide.

Reynaldo Trevino, 47, was discovered with a large wound to the leg about 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Sawyer, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Trevino, a Brighton Park neighborhood resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:24 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy Friday did not immediately rule on Trevino’s cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of a gunshot wound to the right lower leg, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Area Central detectives are investigating.