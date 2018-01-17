Death of man hit by Brown Line train in Ravenswood ruled accident

The death of a man struck by a Brown Line train earlier this month in the Northwest Side Ravenswood neighborhood has been ruled an accident.

Spencer Woodland, 18, was walking on the tracks about 6:40 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 4600 block of North Western when he was struck by a train and subsequently fell from the tracks, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Woodland, who lived in the North Side Lake View neighborhood, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said.

The medical examiner’s office announced Wednesday that an autopsy found Woodland died of multiple injuries from the crash and fall, and his death was ruled an accident.