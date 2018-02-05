Death of man hit by Orange Line train ruled accident

The death of a man struck by an Orange Line train last year at the Archer station in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood has been ruled an accident.

The northbound Orange Line train 46-year-old Federico G. Yanez about 1:25 a.m. Dec. 12 at the 35th/Archer station, 3528 S. Leavitt St., according to CTA spokesman Brian Steele and Chicago Police.

Yanez was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:10 a.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in west suburban Westchester.

Following an investigation, the medical examiner’s office announced Monday that Yanez died from injuries related to being struck by the train, and his death was ruled an accident.