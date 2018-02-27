Death of man in crash after November carjacking ruled accident

The death of a man killed in a crash after a South Side carjacking last year has been ruled an accident.

DeAngelo M. Williams, 21, and 19-year-old Tyshon A. Anderson were wearing masks when they carjacked a male at gunpoint at 9:48 a.m. Nov. 15 as the victim was getting out of his vehicle in the 1000 block of West 61st Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

They drove off in the stolen vehicle with police pursuing them, police said. The stolen vehicle crashed less than 10 minutes later in the 4900 block of West Wentworth.

Anderson, who was driving the stolen vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:10 a.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. He lived in the South Side Burnside neighborhood.

An autopsy the next day did not rule on Anderson’s cause and manner of death, but investigators have since determined that he died of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. His death was ruled an accident.

Williams, who lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was initially taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. He has since been charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of robbery armed with a firearm and two felony counts of murder while committing another forcible felony.

He is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was scheduled for March 28.