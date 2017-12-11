Death of man pulled from Little Calumet River ruled homicide

The death of a man pulled from the Little Calumet River on the Far South Side in October has been ruled a homicide.

About 12:05 p.m. on Oct. 9, the body of 37-year-old Shun Goodwin was discovered in the water in the 12900 block of South Indiana, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on Goodwin’s cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s office.

He lived in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Area South detectives are investigating.