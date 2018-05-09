Death of Northwestern University junior in February ruled a suicide

The death in February of a Northwestern University student has been ruled a suicide. | Sun-Times file photo

The February death of a Northwestern University student at a north suburban Evanston hospital has been ruled a suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

Kenzie Krogh, 20, had told her friends on the morning or afternoon of Feb. 24 that she wasn’t feeling well, Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said at the time. They took her to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she stayed overnight.

Krogh, who lived in North Carolina, was pronounced dead at 9:10 a.m. the next morning at the hospital, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

An autopsy did not initially rule on the cause and manner of her death, but investigators have since determined she died of combined bupropion, fluoxetine (both antidepressants) and ethanol toxicity, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled a suicide.

Krogh was a junior at Northwestern University’s School of Education and Social Policy, according to a statement from Todd Adams, the university’s assistant vice president and dean of students. She was involved in Greek life on campus as well as club sports and served as a teaching assistant in the Kellogg School of Management.