Death of woman struck by Metra Electric train on South Side ruled accidental

The death of a woman who was struck by a Metra Electric train last week on the South Side has been ruled an accident.

Lateasha K. Phillips, 31, of the Kenwood neighborhood, was hit by the train about 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15 near 47th Street, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The tracks are elevated above street-level at that location.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office and Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Walter Schroeder.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from being struck by the train, the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday. Her death was ruled an accident.