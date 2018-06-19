Death of WTTW’s Elizabeth Brackett ruled an accident

The death of veteran TV journalist Elizabeth Brackett after a bicycle accident last week has been ruled accidental.

An autopsy Tuesday found Brackett, 76, died of cervical spine injuries because of a fall from a bicycle, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

She was critically injured in a bicycle accident June 13 near the 3900 block of South Lake Shore Drive and died Sunday at Stroger Hospital.

Brackett worked at four TV stations across five decades, most recently as a correspondent for WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight.”

A funeral is planned for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Kenilworth Union Church in Kenilworth.