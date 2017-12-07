Debris on Dan Ryan closes two outbound lanes near 95th Street

Debris that fell on the Dan Ryan from construction at the 95th Street Red Line station has shut down two outbound lanes of the expressway Thursday afternoon.

The two right outbound lanes of the expressway approaching 95th Street are expected to remain closed until 3 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

However, the evening’s rush hour could still be affected, according to IDOT. Drivers are warned to expect delays in the area.

The closures are necessary to remove debris that fell on the expressway from the adjacent CTA project to rebuild the Red Line’s 95th Street station.