Decision in LeGrier-Jones shooting to be announced tonight

A single, randomly-selected Police Board member has decided the fate of Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo and the decision will be announced at Thursday night’s Police Board meeting.

“An announcement of the reviewing Board member’s decision regarding the disciplinary recommendation relating to the shooting of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones is planned for this evening’s Police Board public meeting, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Chicago Public Safety Headquarters, 3510 South Michigan Avenue,” the announcement states.

The unidentified member of the nine-member board appointed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel was charged with deciding whether Rialmo was “justified and within department policy” when he shot LeGrier and neighbor-bystander Jones or whether Rialmo should be fired for the December, 2015 shooting that was not justified.

The heater case landed in the Police Board member’s lap after Police Supt. Eddie Johnson met “multiple times” with Patricia Banks, acting administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, in a failed attempt to find middle ground.

That’s not surprising considering their widely divergent views of the first police shooting to follow the November, 2015 release of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

After an exhaustive review of the evidence, COPA has ruled the shooting unjustified and raised questions about Rialmo’s version of events.

COPA concluded that, although LeGrier had a baseball bat in his hands, a “reasonable officer” would not have felt threatened because Rialmo was farther away from LeGrier than the officer claimed and did not swing the bat at Rialmo.

Johnson looked at the same evidence and ruled the shooting justified.

He has called into question COPA’s entire investigatory process, arguing that the agency looked at the shooting with the luxury of hindsight, instead of analyzing Rialmo’s actions from his perspective in the moment.

“COPA improperly analyzed this incident using the 20/20 clarity of hindsight rather than that contained in the Department’s directives on the use of force,” Johnson wrote.

“When analyzing Officer Rialmo’s decisions with the benefit of hindsight, COPA suggests that, because the officer created distance, he could and therefore should have created additional distance…However, department policy does not require officers to do so.”

The Police Board member in the hot seat had ten business days — until April 25 — to decide whether Rialmo should stay or go.

If the designated Police Board member sides with Johnson, that would be the final word. If the Police Board member sides with COPA, the recommendation that Rialmo be fired must be approved by the entire Police Board with the one member abstaining.

The Police Board uses an “on-line random tool” to assign one board member to resolve disputes that emerge from one meeting to the next. The selection is done on an annual basis.

Two 911 center dispatchers were suspended without pay for hanging up on LeGrier and failing to dispatch police in response to the young man’s pleas for help in late December, 2015.

When Chicago Police finally did respond, they shot and killed the bat-wielding LeGrier and accidentally killed his neighbor, Jones.

Controversy is guaranteed, no matter what the Police Board ultimately decides.

Attorneys for the victims’ families and African-American aldermen who are among Johnson’s staunchest supporters were stunned and outraged by the superintendent’s decision.

Johnson also got an earful earlier this month from a room-full of black ministers, elected officials and community leaders, all of whom “felt like it was an unjustified shooting,” said Chicago Urban League President Shari Runner.

“This was not a meeting where he was let off the hook because he was the African-American superintendent of police. This was very much people saying to him, ‘You, of all people, have to have the right message and you have to do the right thing,’” Runner said after the meeting.

Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham has applauded the superintendent for making the right decision.

“Rialmo was not guilty of a crime. Officer Rialmo fired his gun in defense of himself when Mr. LeGrier came at him with a baseball bat,” Graham said.

Emanuel has refused to take sides between Johnson and COPA.

The mayor has simply stressed that, although Johnson has “made his judgment,” that’s “not the end of the process.”

“The process is working out exactly as it was intended to when we made a wholesale of reforms,” the mayor said.

“The superintendent has given a recommendation…He’s made his statements…He looked at it and made his judgment….As you guys know, that’s not the end of the process…And I’m gonna stay there because I’m gonna make sure there’s independence to this process.”