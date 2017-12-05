DeKalb Sheriff’s Deputies searching for convicted child sex offender

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a convicted child sex offender.

Deputies were in the 800 block of Ridge Drive when they spotted 23-year-old Christian M. Elliot at a residence he is not registered to live in, according to a statement from the DeKalb County sheriff’s office. They also knew he has two outstanding warrants.

When approached by the deputies Elliot ran northeast, the statement said. A search was conducted and Elliot was unable to be found.

Police are seeking any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at (815) 895-3272 or e-mail at crimestoppers@deklabcounty.org.

CRIME STOPPERS are offering cash reward of up to 1,000.