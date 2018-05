Delivery driver zip-tied, robbed in Englewood

A delivery driver was robbed by three males wearing ski masks Thursday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 4 p.m., the driver was in the 7300 block of South Laflin when he was approached by the group at gunpoint, Chicago Police said.

They ordered him to the ground, restrained him with zip-ties and loaded packages from his vehicle into a dark-colored van or SUV that was driven by a woman, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.