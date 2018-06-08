Delivery man and 65-year-old among 7 wounded Thursday in Chicago gun violence

Seven men were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago, including four men wounded in separate double shootings in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The last reported shooting of the day wounded a delivery man in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. About 11:45 p.m., the 57-year-old man was making the delivery in the 1700 block of West Jarvis Avenue when he was approached by someone who attempted to rob him, Chicago Police said. The attempted robber, described as about 15 or 16 years old, showed a handgun and then shot the man in the arm. He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

The second of two double shooting in Bronzeville Thursday wounded a 65-year-old and 32-year-old man. The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to police. The 65-year-old man was grazed in his head, and the 32-year-old was shot in his arm. Both men were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening.

Another double shooting in Bronzeville wounded two men about eight hours earlier. About 2:30 p.m., the men, ages 28 and 22, were shot in the 4700 block of South Vincennes, according to police. The older man was struck in the abdomen and the younger men was shot in the head. Both were in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

On the Far South Side, a 25-year-old man was shot in the Fernwood neighborhood. He was shot twice in the right leg about 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of West 107th Street by someone firing from a black vehicle, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition.

The earliest reported shooting Thursday wounded a man in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 29-year-old man was driving when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 63rd, according to police. The man was shot in the lower left side of his back and was taken to a hospital in good condition.

On Wednesday, seven people were wounded in shootings across the city.