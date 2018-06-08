Delivery man shot by boy in Rogers Park: police

A man was shot Thursday night while delivering food in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 11:45 p.m., the 57-year-old man was making the delivery in the 1700 block of West Jarvis Avenue when he was approached by someone who attempted to rob him, Chicago Police said.

The attempted robber, described as about 15 or 16 years old, showed a handgun and then shot the man in the arm, police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were