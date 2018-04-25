Delivery of parts for Chicago bridge will disrupt traffic on Bishop Ford, I-57

The delivery of a materials for a new bridge in Chicago will impact traffic next week on the Bishop Ford, Calumet Expressway and Interstate 57.

The delivery of pieces of a new pedestrian bridge across Lake Shore Drive at 41st Street will be made about 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday by trucks carrying an oversized load that will require lane closures, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Super load oversize trucks will travel along the route while police escorts block most of the roadway, IDOT said. The trucks will exit northbound on I-57 to head east on Route 30, north on Route 394 and then north onto the Bishop Ford (I-94) to Stony Island Avenue.

The bridge parts are traveling from Missouri on Interstate 270 before entering Cook County.

An additional two nights of traffic impacts are expected in early May for the delivery of the remaining sections of the bridge.