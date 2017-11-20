Della Reese, renowned Chicago singer, ‘Touched by an Angel’ star, dies

Before she was on the hit TV show “Touched by an Angel,” Della Reese touched Chicago audiences, first as a gospel singer groomed by Mahalia Jackson, and later, as a charismatic chanteuse who packed the Regal Theater, London House and Mister Kelly’s, where she even recorded an LP.

She bit off lyrics with a steely voice that shifted easily from a commanding growl to a moan.

“She really had stage presence, some magic about her,” said Chicago jazz composer and pianist Ramsey Lewis, who hit the big time with the 1965 hit “The In Crowd.”

In the period between her gospel career and the rise of rock, Ms. Reese ruled nightclubs including the Blue Max in Rosemont and the Mill Run in Niles. “When she was in town, the whole town was buzzing,” Lewis said.

“When she opened her mouth and she sang, oh, what a wonderful voice. Not only a wonderful voice, but one-of-a-kind. She was like Dinah Washington or Ella Fitzgerald,” he said. “When they sing their first two or three notes, you knew — that’s Ella, that’s Dinah, that’s Della.”

“Everybody loved her, as I loved her.”

Ms. Reese, who did public awareness campaigns about diabetes after being diagnosed with the disease, and who recovered from a 1980 brain aneurysm suffered while taping the “Tonight Show,” died ?????????????????????????? She was 86.

Acting and singing talent gave her a career of more than 60 years, but she also credited her success to God. Later in life she was ordained a minister by the Chicago founder of an early mega-church, Rev. Johnnie Colemon of Christ Universal Temple. Then, Ms. Reese opened her own church in Los Angeles.

She metamorphosed from a self-described boy-crazy young gospel singer, to a wasp-waisted, sequin-gowned chanteuse, to a witty talk-show raconteur, to an Emmy-nominated actor whose timing and conviction could anchor a scene — or a whole TV show.

In 1958, Ms. Reese was featured in a stirring torch interlude, singing “Lonelyville” in the otherwise schlocky C-movie “Let’s Rock,” with Paul Anka, and Danny and the Juniors of “At the Hop” fame.

In 1969, she became the first African-American woman to host a talk show, “Della.”

“ It was exciting. In my life, in my career, I have been a door-opener, opening the door for it to be possible that a black woman could do that. It was 15 years later before Oprah Winfrey got the chance,” she said in a 2012 interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Growing up in Detroit, her name was Deloreese Early. Her father, Richard, was a steelworker and her mother, Nellie, was of Cherokee Indian heritage, she said in an interview with the Television Academy Foundation, which administers the Emmy awards.

“My mother says that when I was born and they slapped me, I didn’t cough,” she told the foundation. “She said I began to sing and I never stopped.”

Eventually, she headlined for weeks straight at Detroit’s Flame Show Bar. Ms. Reese performed with stars including Sarah Vaughan, Miles Davis, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee and Nat King Cole, on whom she had a crush. She used to hide in the stage curtains to watch him perform.

Once, Cole admonished his band not to tease her about it because she was learning showmanship. “I just floated around for about a month . . . because he had defended me,” she told the foundation.

African-American audiences got to know her in the 1940s when she performed as a back-up singer for Mahalia Jackson. In the South, they couldn’t eat at white restaurants. And if she had to use a washroom, she found a private spot outdoors, she told AP reporter Bob Thomas in 1997.

Chicago’s Queen of Gospel was an eagle-eyed road guardian, making their tours a constricting experience for a lively teen-ager who thought she was getting away from her religious mother’s influence when she left home to sing.

“The way I saw it, I saw the boys chasing me, and I saw me letting them catch me, and I saw it being wonderful,” Ms. Reese once told a laughing audience. “And Mahalia just stood in my way.”

But working with Jackson taught her how to get inside a song, she said. “I’d walk up and down the aisles and I would sing, and I’d hit my note and hit my note, and I’d come back and I’d look at Mahalia like, ‘Follow that.’ . . . she would not get outta the chair, and she would begin to moan . . . and people’d be jumping out of the balcony” with excitement.

“And so I began to watch her. This is how I learned from her.”

Her gospel career orbited around many Chicago stars. In the early 1950s, Ms. Reese performed with Detroit’s Meditation Singers. Ernestine Rundless was in charge, and her husband, Rev. E.A. Rundless, was a member of the Soul Stirrers, the group that became a springboard to stardom for Sam Cooke and Lou Rawls. Sometimes the Meditation Singers were accompanied by Rev. James Cleveland of Chicago.

Ms. Reese “was sort of like a Sam Cooke. She had the good looks, personality and gospel conviction,” said Bob Marovich, author of “A City Called Heaven, Chicago and the Birth of Gospel Music” and editor of journalofgospelmusic.com. “Today’s audiences forget she was this very attractive singer. She had that jazz singer’s ability to really use the words, almost like a musician would use a note.”

In 1958, she recorded “A Date with Della Reese at Mr. Kelly’s in Chicago.” In liner notes, Sun-Times columnist Irv Kupcinet praised her “deliberate and deft” delivery.

Her greatest success came on television. She guest-starred on the “Mod Squad” in 1968; as a regular on Freddie Prinze’s “Chico and the Man;” with comic Redd Foxx on “The Royal Family;” with Gladys Knight and Flip Wilson on “Charlie & Co.,” and as the angel Tess in “Touched by an Angel,” which ran from 1994 till 2003.

“I know heaven has a brand new angel this day,” said Roma Downey, Ms. Reese’s co-star on the show.

In movies, Ms. Reese had a role in 2005’s “Beauty Shop” with Queen Latifah and in 1989’s “Harlem Nights” with Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor. After “Harlem Nights,” Colemon’s church — where Ms. Reese studied to be a minister — was bombarded with complaints about the language her character used in the film.

She appeared on dozens of other shows, including “Designing Women,” “Picket Fences,” “L.A. Law” “MacGyver.”