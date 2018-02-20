Dem seeks independent probe of Madigan organization’s ‘culture of harassment’

A key Chicago Democratic legislator on Tuesday criticized the “endless cycle of lather, rinse, repeat” of harassment allegations, calling for an independent investigation into the “culture that appears to pervade the organizations led by Speaker Madigan.”

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy’s interpretation of the way Speaker Mike Madigan has dealt with the latest round of harassment claims among his political organizations is perhaps the strongest criticism thus far from within the powerful Southwest Side Democrat’s own caucus.

State Rep. Scott Drury, a frequent Madigan critic, is also seeking an independent statewide investigation, asking for the speaker to go under oath to talk about how he’s handled sexual harassment allegations and to step down as speaker — something Madigan has already vowed not to do.

The calls for an independent investigation come a day after the speaker announced the firing of another aide for “inappropriate behavior” toward a candidate and staff during the 2016 election.

Shaw Decremer became the second Madigan operative to be dismissed this month. Decremer, a lobbyist, was removed last week from four Democratic Illinois House campaigns, according to Democratic sources. His exit came seven days after the firing of Madigan’s longtime aide Kevin Quinn, after a woman came forward to detail unwanted advances from Quinn, the brother of Ald. Marty Quinn (13th).

Cassidy and Drury, D-Highwood, are both calling for a more independent process.

That’s at odds with Madigan’s efforts last week to address the problem by creating a process in which victims of harassment could reach out to attorneys Madigan provided or be referred to outside resources. In a letter to Democratic caucus members, state and political staffers, Madigan last week also wrote that it’s time to “rethink the culture of politics.”

“We haven’t done enough. I take responsibility for that,” Madigan said. “I would never condone, sweep under the rug or refuse to take any step to ensure we did not eradicate any behavior of this kind.

But Cassidy on Tuesday highlighted what she called a cycle that needs change.

“The slow and steady drip of accusations and dismissals has turned into an endless cycle of lather, rinse, repeat, highlighting the culture of harassment in the legislature and political campaigns,” Cassidy said in a statement. “I am calling for an independent investigation into this culture that appears to pervade the organizations led by Speaker Madigan.”

Cassidy said the investigator shouldn’t be an elected official or firms with ties to the speaker. That’s in contrast with options the speaker detailed in a letter to Democratic House members on Friday, in which police and state staffers were given the names and numbers of attorneys to reach out to for “confidential guidance” or to “direct staff to an outside resource.”

“We must get to the bottom of this with confidence in the independence of the investigator. We need to force the very real culture change required to truly show that #times up,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy told the Sun-Times she has reached out to Women Employed and the National Women’s Law Center for recommendations on how to create a more independent process.

And Cassidy last week — in response to allegations that someone within Madigan’s political organization tried to find “dirt” on Alaina Hampton, the woman who accused Kevin Quinn of misconduct — said leaders “own” the culture they create.

“We own the culture of the organization we create and if this person believes this was the path to his good graces, then that has to be addressed,” Cassidy said.

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown denied that the man trying to smear Hampton acted on behalf of Madigan or his organization.

Reached by phone on Tuesday, Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Curie, Madigan’s top female lieutenant, said she had “nothing to add,” about the latest calls for a special investigation.

Last week, Flynn Curie said the speaker acted “appropriately and in a timely manner” regarding Hampton’s allegations.