Democrat assessor candidate Raila knocked off the primary ballot

An elections hearing officer ruled Monday that Andrea Raila, a Democratic candidate for Cook County assessor, should be removed from the ballot for the March 20 primary based on a “pattern of fraud” in her nominating petitions.

The ruling, if upheld, would leave embattled incumbent Joseph Berrios in a one-on-one primary battle with his other challenger, Oak Park businessman Fritz Kaegi.

Raila immediately said she would challenge the ruling, first with the Cook County Electoral Board, and if necessary after that, by filing suit in circuit court.

She and her attorney, Frank Avila, denied there was fraud and accused the hearing officer of bias in favor of Kaegi.

It was Kaegi who pressed the petition challenge against Raila after incumbent Berrios dropped his own challenge.

Kaegi has the backing of much of the Democratic Party’s progressive establishment, including Cook County Clerk David Orr.

Orr, whose office oversees county elections, has recused himself from participating in the ballot challenges involving the assessor’s race.

Raila operates a business that helps property owners appeal their real estate taxes. She ran against Berrios in 2010 and regards herself as the bona fide progressive candidate in the race, touting the support of former Ald. Dick Simpson and former Lt. Gov. Sheila Simon.

Berrios, who also serves as Cook County Democratic chairman, is considered vulnerable in a two-way race but less so in a three-way contest.