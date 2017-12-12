Reaction: Trump, others weigh in on Jones’ historic victory over Moore

What people and organizations are saying in the wake of Democrat Doug Jones stunning victory Tuesday over Republican Roy Moore in the battle for an Alabama Senate seat…..This post will be updated

through the night….

President Donald Trump Tweet

“Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

Sanders Statement on Doug Jones Victory

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders issued the following statement on Tuesday following Doug Jones’ historic win in the Alabama Senate race:

“Congratulations to Doug Jones for his great victory. Congratulations to the people of Alabama for doing what few thought they would do. This is a victory not just for Jones and Democrats. It is a victory for justice and decency. ”

Schumer Statement on Doug Jones’ Election to the Senate

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer today released the following statement on Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama Senate race:

“Doug Jones will be an outstanding Senator who will represent Alabama well. He was a great candidate and will be an even better Senator.

“Roy Moore was an awful candidate and never should have gotten to the Senate. But make no mistake about it, just like in Virginia, Democrats are energized, focused on the middle class and those struggling to get there, and things are looking better and better for 2018.”

NARAL Congratulates Doug Jones on His Victory in the Alabama Senate Race

After Democrat Doug Jones won the special election to fill the open U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, NARAL Pro-Choice America President Ilyse Hogue issued the following statement:

“Doug Jones’ victory offers hope not just for Alabama but for our country. Doug Jones is walking proof that candidates can run and win without sacrificing the core values we stand for as a party, the values that American women and families depend on us to uphold.

“And the contrast in this race could not have been starker. Faced between losing a Senate seat and backing a known pedophile, GOP leaders chose the latter. But now, their time is up. That a Democrat will now represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate couldn’t be a clearer sign that the tides are turning. Republicans running in 2018: we’ll see you at the ballot box.”

DNC Chair Tom Perez on Senator-Elect Doug Jones

DNC Chair Tom Perez released the following statement on Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama Senate race, making him the first Democrat to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate in almost 25 years:

“Doug Jones made history tonight. He won because his values are the values of the American people.

“This election wasn’t about right versus left, it was about right versus wrong. The people of Alabama sent a loud and clear message to Donald Trump and the Republican Party: you can’t call yourself the party of family values as long as you’re willing to accept vile men like Roy Moore as members.

“But Alabama voters didn’t just reject Roy Moore, they embraced Doug Jones and the Democratic Party’s vision for a brighter future. They joined millions of voters across the country who are standing up to Donald Trump and the GOP’s radical agenda by making their voices heard and electing Democrats up and down the ballot.

“Doug has spent years fighting for civil rights, including prosecuting two members of the Ku Klux Klan for the murder of four little girls in Birmingham. But his work is far from over. As Alabama’s U.S. Senator, he’ll fight to build better schools and an economy that works for everyone, not just big corporations and the top 1%. He’ll fight to protect people’s health care, make communities safer, and reform our broken criminal justice system.

“While Republican leaders embrace accused child molesters like Roy Moore for their own political gain, Democrats will keep fighting for working families and for what is right because we are the party of the people.”

ALABAMA ELECTION STATEMENT FROM NOT ONE PENNY

Washington D.C. — After Doug Jones’ stunning victory in Alabama tonight, Tax March Executive Director Nicole Gill released the following statement on behalf of the Not One Penny coalition:

“Alabama just threw the emergency brake on congressional Republicans’ efforts to rig the tax system even further in favor of the wealthy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his party should heed the will of the voters in this election and not rush forward with this historically unpopular tax legislation.

“With Senator-elect Jones seated, the United States Senate would be deadlocked on this plan, and all eyes will turn to Senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake. It would be up to them to speak out and halt any effort to ram through this tax plan to avoid the consequences of democratic elections.

“Earlier tonight, the Washington Post reported that conferees are making last-minute changes to the tax bill that will lower the top marginal rate, violating Senator Collins’ belief that ‘the top rate should be lowered for individuals who are making more than $1 million a year.’ Last week, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan undermined promises made by McConnell to Collins to take up health-care related legislation.

“Senator Collins is being had. She needs to press pause on any tax bill.”

Statement from Tom Steyer on Doug Jones’ Victory in Alabama

NextGen America President Tom Steyer issed the following statement in response to Doug Jones’ victory in the Alabama Senate race:

“Congratulations to Senator-elect Doug Jones, who will graciously and proudly serve the people of Alabama to help move our country forward.

“Mr. Trump, are you getting the message? The people of America see through and reject your race-baiting, hate-mongering, and backward-looking ideas. Americans are looking for leaders with character and integrity, who put their constituents’ needs first, and invest in the future. Do you get this? Are you sick of losing elections? Or are you totally unhinged?”



Priorities USA Congratulates Senator-elect Doug Jones

Washington, DC — Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil released the following statement congratulating Doug Jones on his victory in the Alabama special election for US Senate:

“Doug Jones has spent decades fighting for Alabamians and will now have the opportunity to continue to do so in the United States Senate. The people of Alabama sent a message tonight by putting country and state ahead of partisan politics and all Americans will now benefit from their decision. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for Donald Trump and national Republicans who supported a child molester who wants an America where being gay is a criminal offense, women shouldn’t run for office, and African Americans are discriminated against at the ballot box, all in service to tax cuts for the rich. This is a stain on the Republicans Party that will last forever. We will make sure of it.”

“Priorities USA was proud to stand up for Doug and against a pedophile by partnering with Senate Majority PAC to run a $1.5 million digital campaign focused on persuading and mobilizing Alabama’s voters, particularly those in the African American community, beginning even before the news broke about allegations against Roy Moore.”

Ms. Foundation Responds to Alabama Special Election

NEW YORK (December 12, 2017) – Ms. Foundation for Women President and CEO Teresa C. Younger released the following statement in response to the Alabama Special Election:

“We are proud of the people of Alabama for refusing to be represented by Roy Moore, and congratulate Doug Jones on the results of the special election. There is no room for sexual assault, pedophilia, and Roy Moore in the halls of Congress and these results send a clear message to those who remain on the wrong side of history.

“To the brave women who stood up and shared heartbreaking stories of the abuses they suffered as children: thank you for your courage. We will continue to speak up alongside you until all perpetrators of harassment and assault are held responsible for their actions.

“Today’s election is an important step forward for our country and for the people of Alabama, but there is still work that remains to be done. We must continue to strive towards a society where all people are respected and survivors no longer live in fear.