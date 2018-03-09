Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Kwame Raoul. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

State Sen. Kwame Raoul

Fundraising total: $2.3 million

Personal contribution: $3,500

Largest donor: Chicagoland Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC $110,808

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Pat Quinn. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Former Gov. Pat Quinn

Fundraising total: $1.1 million

Personal contribution: $100,000

Largest donor: Richard Shapiro, property tax lawyer $200,000

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Scott Drury. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Rep. Scott Drury

Fundraising total: $1.1 million

Personal contribution: $295,000 (includes father)

Largest donor: Steven N. Miller, venture capitalist, $241,000

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Jesse Ruiz. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Jesse Ruiz

Fundraising total: $916,454

Personal contribution: $105,600

Largest donor: John Rowe, Exelon chairman emeritus, $30,600

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Nancy Rotering. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Nancy Rotering

Fundraising total: $770,768

Personal contribution: $178,000

Largest donor: Semersky Enterprises $21,100

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Sharon Fairley. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Sharon Fairley

Fundraising total: $650,020

Personal contribution: $420,000

Largest donor: Steve Crown, general partner Henry Crown and Company $25,000

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Renato Mariotti. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Renato Mariotti

Fundraising total: $404,688

Personal contribution: $32,306

Largest donor: Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates $16,100

 

Democratic Attorney General Primary Candidate Aaron Goldstein. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Aaron Goldstein

Fundraising total: $245,277

Personal contribution: $222,000 (includes family members)

Largest donor: Sheldon Sorosky, defense lawyer $3,000

 

Fundraising totals include cash on hand Jan. 1, 2017, plus receipts reported received thru March 8, 2018, to Illinois State Board of Elections

 

 