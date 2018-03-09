State Sen. Kwame Raoul
Fundraising total: $2.3 million
Personal contribution: $3,500
Largest donor: Chicagoland Operators Joint Labor-Management PAC $110,808
Former Gov. Pat Quinn
Fundraising total: $1.1 million
Personal contribution: $100,000
Largest donor: Richard Shapiro, property tax lawyer $200,000
Rep. Scott Drury
Fundraising total: $1.1 million
Personal contribution: $295,000 (includes father)
Largest donor: Steven N. Miller, venture capitalist, $241,000
Jesse Ruiz
Fundraising total: $916,454
Personal contribution: $105,600
Largest donor: John Rowe, Exelon chairman emeritus, $30,600
Nancy Rotering
Fundraising total: $770,768
Personal contribution: $178,000
Largest donor: Semersky Enterprises $21,100
Sharon Fairley
Fundraising total: $650,020
Personal contribution: $420,000
Largest donor: Steve Crown, general partner Henry Crown and Company $25,000
Renato Mariotti
Fundraising total: $404,688
Personal contribution: $32,306
Largest donor: Horwitz, Horwitz & Associates $16,100
Aaron Goldstein
Fundraising total: $245,277
Personal contribution: $222,000 (includes family members)
Largest donor: Sheldon Sorosky, defense lawyer $3,000
Fundraising totals include cash on hand Jan. 1, 2017, plus receipts reported received thru March 8, 2018, to Illinois State Board of Elections