Democrats Pritzker, Kennedy release income tax returns

Two of the top Democratic gubernatorial candidates released tax return information on Monday, with billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist J.B. Pritzker and his wife reporting $14.95 million in income last year, and businessman Chris Kennedy and his wife jointly reporting $1.2 million.

State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, had urged the two to release their tax returns as a form of transparency to voters. But the Democratic candidate had pushed for five years of tax returns.

In October, Pritzker was dubbed the fifth-richest person in Illinois in Forbes with an estimated fortune of $3.4 billion. But his latest tax return shows $14.95 million in adjusted gross income for 2016 — having paid a federal tax rate of 27.7 percent. He reported $9.9 million jointly in 2015 and $3.13 million jointly in 2014.

His campaign disclosed that Pritzker paid an additional $24.95 million in Illinois taxes and $128.97 million in federal taxes between 2014 and 2016; and made $15.3 million in personal charitable donations. His foundation, the campaign said, made donations of $53.8 million between 2014 and 2016.

Kennedy on Monday afternoon released his state and federal return for 2016. And within minutes, the Pritzker campaign released his tax summaries since 2014.

Kennedy in 2016 reported $1.242 million jointly as his adjusted gross income with his wife Sheila.

Biss’ campaign said both candidates “failed to live up to their promise.”

“A short summary from only a year or two doesn’t give a full picture – it only raises more questions,” Biss spokesman Tom Elliott said in a statement. “Voters deserve an explanation of why it took so long to release so little, and what Pritzker and Kennedy are hiding from the people whose trust they are asking for.”

Rauner reported more than $91 million in state taxable income in 2016, according to information provided by the governor’s office in October. That was a steep drop from the $188 million he reported in 2015. The Rauners paid $19.5 million in federal taxes and $3.2 million in state income taxes for a tax rate of 25 percent.