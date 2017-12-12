Dems accuse Trump of unsavory insinuations about Gillibrand

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump laced into Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Tuesday, tweeting that she would come to his office “begging” for campaign contributions and “do anything” to get them. Democrats accused the president of making unsavory insinuations about the New York senator.

Gillibrand, who had called for Trump’s resignation a day earlier because of allegations of past sexual misconduct, tweeted back that “you cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Trump’s tweet did not directly address sexual harassment, but said of Gillibrand: “Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!”

A day earlier, Gillibrand said Trump should resign because there were credible accusations against him. And barring that, she said, “Congress should investigate the multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.”

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., assessed Trump’s tweet about Gillibrand on CNN, saying: “That was an ugly and suggestive tweet, and we all know what he was trying to say there, and it is beneath the office of the presidency.”

Patti Solis Doyle, a onetime Hillary Clinton campaign official, wrote that Trump’s tweet made a “vile, disgusting implication” about Gillibrand.

Solis Doyle tweeted: “‘And would do anything for them’. What does that mean, @realDonaldTrump?! You, a man, accused by more than a dozen credible women of assault and harassment, has the audacity make this vile, disgusting implication. SHAME!”

Likewise, Brian Fallon, Clinton’s former campaign spokesman, tweeted: “This is a disgusting tweet. Also, it will make the Gillibrand folks ecstatic.” Fallon appeared to be referring to the fact sexual harassment is an issue that Gillibrand has taken on politically.

Trump donated $4,800 to Gillibrand’s Senate campaign in 2010, according to federal campaign finance records.

"And would do anything for them". What does that mean, @realDonaldTrump?! You, a man, accused by more than a dozen credible women of assault and harassment, has the audacity make this vile, disgusting implication. SHAME! https://t.co/Cx2a1X2AWA — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) December 12, 2017