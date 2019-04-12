Man missing from Rogers Park may need medical attention

A man was reported missing Friday from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Dennis Teape, 70, was last seen on March 26 in the 1400 block of Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Teape, who is 5-feet-8 and 170 pounds, may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.