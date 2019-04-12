Our Pledge To You

Chicago

04/12/2019, 05:19pm

Man missing from Rogers Park may need medical attention

Dennis Teape | Chicago police

By Sun-Times Wire
email

A man was reported missing Friday from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Dennis Teape, 70, was last seen on March 26 in the 1400 block of Greenleaf Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

Teape, who is 5-feet-8 and 170 pounds, may need medical attention, police said.

Anyone who knows his location is asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending