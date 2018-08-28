State agency launches investigation after 9 children die in Little Village fire

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has begun an investigation after nine children were killed in a fire in Little Village.

State officials also confirmed the agency had “prior contact” with three of the families involved in the fire, though no investigations had been pending at the time of the fire.

The fire broke out about 4 a.m. Sunday in a small residential building located between a garage and a three-story greystone apartment building in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs and Chicago police.

All of those killed were found on the second floor of the rear building, said fire officials, who also said there were no working smoke detectors were found in the rear building.

Another child remains in critical condition at Stroger Hospital. Eight children perished on Sunday; a ninth child died late Monday.

All 10 children were related in some way; there were two groups of siblings, who were cousins to each other, as well as another child who also was a cousin. They ranged in age from 3 months to 16 years old.

